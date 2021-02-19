The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed 729 tax refund checks this week.

The checks total approximately $ 2,167,401 including refunds garnished to repay debts certain taxpayers owe to the government of Guam. The refunds are for error-free tax returns filed on or before Nov. 14, 2020.

Rev and Tax also announced Friday it has processed another 111 EIP 2 checks totaling approximately $134,565.

EIP 2 checks are $600 each and funded by the federal government as a financial aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing this week.

To date, 71,287 EIP 2 checks totaling approximately $75,513,903 have been processed. March 19, 2021 is the last date that EIP 2 payments will be made.

EIP 2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or for non-filers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

You can find DRT’s FAQ on the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, Rev and Tax recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.