3 more test negative for COVID-19 virus

Three more people have tested negative for the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness, according to a release from the Joint Information Center. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Guam.

The three samples were tested Saturday by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory in Tamuning.

With the these additional results, there have now been nine people who have tested negative, including the four cases that tested negative Friday and the two negative results reported on March 12.

All nine individuals were considered "surveillance cases" in that they had symptoms of COVID-19 and, along with other factors, doctors decided they should be tested. Under the new standards created by local health officials and doctors, not all surveillance cases are tested unless doctors deem it necessary.

Persons under investigation (PUI) are automatically tested. Criteria to be considered a PUI includes being hospitalized, having COVID-19 symptoms, and possibly having traveled - or being in contact with someone who traveled - to certain countries.