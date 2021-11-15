More than 1,000 doses of pediatric vaccine given

Just five days after it became available, 1,007 children from the ages of 5 to 11 have received the first of their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The numbers, provided in the daily release from the Joint Information Center, were for total doses given as of Nov. 13.

Free vaccination clinics continue this week. Walk-ins are welcome at any of the government-run sites:

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: University of Guam Calvo Field House.

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Friday: Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday: Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan.

In order for a minor to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, a parent or guardian must accompany the minor and bring:

• The child's birth certificate.

• A government-issued photo identification for the parent or guardian.

• Documents showing legal guardianship or power of attorney if the adult is the child's guardian.

22 new cases

The Department of Public Health and Social Services recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 from 282 tests analyzed on Nov. 13. More results are pending, including submissions from private clinics, and will be accounted for today.

JIC reported 1,993 COVID-19 cases are in active isolation, 27 of which are receiving care either at Guam Memorial Hospital or Guam Regional Medical City.

Free drive-thru testing is being offered from 8 a.m. to noon today at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan. Residents must bring photo identification.