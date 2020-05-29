The governor's office said there's no line at the federally funded emergency food commodities distribution site in Tiyan.

"There are over 1,000 food commodities bags still available at the Tiyan Baseball Field distribution site," according to Adelup. "There is little to no line at the moment. Distribution will end at 10 am or when food commodities run out."

The message was sent out at 8 a.m.

Adelup added that as of 8:30 a.m. there were still commodities available at the Dededo Farmer's Market site, officials added.