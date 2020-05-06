More than 1,000 small businesses receive $83.6M in payroll relief loans

At least 1,029 Guam small businesses have obtained more than $83.6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, which is supposed to help them keep their workers employed through the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is based on data from the U.S. Small Business Administration, covering April 27 through May 1, the second round of federal funding for the forgivable loan program.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also shared the data during her Tuesday news briefing. Additionally, she announced that $20 million in direct COVID-19 relief for GovGuam is being set aside to help small businesses.

This $20 million small business grants program, which will reimburse costs of business interruption caused by required closures, will be administered by the Guam Economic Development Authority.

Another $5 million is proposed for farmers’ emergency relief, the governor said.

Under the federal PPP, the U.S. Small Business Administration will forgive small businesses' loans if all their employees are kept on payroll or quickly rehired at their current wage, and at least 75% of the money is used for payroll.

During the first round of PPP funding, 508 of Guam’s small businesses obtained approval for $102.4 million. The funding dried out, prompting Congress to pump more money into the program.

Guam SBA officials haven't provided a list of businesses that have received the grant loans, saying businesses have to sign waivers allowing their participation to be shared.

To date, 1,537 small businesses on Guam have been approved for about $186 million in forgivable loans.