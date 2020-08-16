More than 1,470 residents were tested on Saturday, a day before the island returned to a Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, making it the single largest test day held on island since health officials started testing for the novel coronavirus in March.

“Thanks to the assistance and partnership of many government agencies, clinics, mayors, and health care workers, today’s multi-testing sites for COVID-19 was made possible,” said Grace Bordallo, the Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 incident public affairs officer.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, the Joint Information Center had no updated COVID-19 test results. Numbers reported on Friday showed a total of 502 confirmed cases. COVID-19-related deaths remain at five, with 345 people released from isolation, and 152 active cases. Of the total cases, 443 are classified as civilians and 59 are military service members.

On Friday, the governor announced the return to PCOR1 after more than 100 people tested positive in the previous week. Both Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio are recovering from the respiratory illness as well.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokeswoman, said 764 people were tested at Saturday's primary test site at Yigo gym.

Bordallo said there were 457 residents tested at American Medical Center in Mangilao.

Other sites that were open on Saturday for testing were the FHP Health Center, Guam Regional Medical City and Guam Medical Care.

Today, the Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-noon as part of the community testing.

Restrictions start today

Restrictions during PCOR1 were noted in a DPHSS memo. Some of the guidelines include:

Grocery stores and convenience stores will remain open.

Nonessential retailers will be allowed to remain open with curbside service only.

Restaurants can still sell food through takeout/pickup.

Hardware stores will remain open.

Banks and gas stations will remain open.

Pharmacies can stay open for curbside pickup.

Elective surgeries will continue at clinics.

Hospital visitations are limited.

Guam Police Department

The Guam Police Department announced that effective today, Aug. 16, residents wishing to file a complaint can call the respective precinct and wait in their car for further instructions from officers. The telephone numbers are:

Dededo Precinct Command: 632-9808/632-9811

Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command: 649-6330

Central Precinct Command: 475-8541

Southern Precinct Command: 472-8915

Police Dispatch: 472-8911/475-8615-7

Additionally, GPD’s Records and ID Section, Recreational Boating and Safety and the Armory will be closed effective Aug. 17.

In light of the island moving into PCOR1, the Guam Police Department remains committed to providing safety and security to the greater community and will continue to respond to calls or any emergency needs.