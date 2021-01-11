More than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered on Guam, said Dr. Felix Cabrera, newly hired chief medical officer of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

He said Guam is approaching the milestone that 6% of the island's population will have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and that's a good track record considering some states have vaccinated only about 1% of their population, Cabrera said Sunday in a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the governor's office.

On Saturday alone, close to 1,800 people received either their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, said governor's communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

DPHSS acknowledged that the system in place to provide the vaccine needs to improve.

In the town hall meeting Sunday, island residents suggested more efficient ways for the government to administer the vaccine, such as using an online event ticketing system to spare many people, particularly senior citizens, from having to wait in line for hours. Last week, senior citizens started waiting as early as 2 to 4 a.m. – hours before the vaccination clinic opened at 9 a.m. – hoping they'd get the COVID-19 vaccine.

After having waited for hours, some were turned away because the vaccine doses allocated for the day at particular vaccination venues ran out. Public Health's southern clinic, for example, ran out of its allocated doses in 30 minutes of its opening one day last week.

Annette Aguon, who's leading the DPHSS COVID-19 Epidemiology/Surveillance Branch, said solutions are being considered to streamline the vaccination process in addition to enlisting pharmacies and clinics to help administer the vaccine. She acknowledged that some of Guam's elderly citizens do not have internet access.

Public Health estimates close to 20,000 Guam residents fall within the senior citizen age group which is currently the priority for vaccination.

So when is the next vaccination time and where can senior citizens go? The next schedule for vaccination was still being finalized, according to officials as of 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

No schedule yet for teachers

As of press time, GovGuam also hasn't finalized when school teachers – public and private – can get the COVID-19 shot if they opt for it. Guam public schools and some private schools are reopening for in-person learning in a week.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero kicked off the meeting by stating that if all goes according to plan and with the continued vaccinations and preventive measures, Guam could see some sense of normalcy by the second half of the year.

"If we continue on with our vaccination program and also continue doing our very well-demonstrated preventive measures, ... together, I think if we do that, we will really contain this virus and I expect that we might be getting back to some normalcy in six, seven, eight months," the governor said.

The governor emphasized that even if people have received the vaccine, they must continue to wear masks, keep a safe distance from people who are not from their households and wash their hands frequently,

Some of the people asking questions at the town hall voiced concern or inquiry about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Local officials did not report any severe side effects and indicated that vaccine reactions were comparable to common side effects associated with other vaccines.

The governor said she had her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

She experienced a side effect, which she described as "not anything serious ... my arm does hurt on the side, that's about the extent of it."

The challenge officials acknowledged Sunday, besides the logistical challenges of administering the vaccine, which must be stored in cold temperatures, is that the demand on Guam for the vaccine outstrips supply. And that the supply is controlled by the federal government's allocation system.

The follow-up shot

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require a follow-up dose within 21 days or 28 days, respectively.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that if people miss the 21-day period, they still should get the second dose within 30 days.

It's important to get the second dose because receiving only one dose reduces the efficacy to about 50%, officials stated.

Adolescents ages 16 to 17 years old are included among people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

Children and adolescents younger than 16 years of age are not authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at this time, according to the CDC.