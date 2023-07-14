More than 150 apply for jobs through GDOL work program

The Guam Department of Labor has more than 150 applications from people seeking employment under the National Dislocated Worker Grant program.

The first batch of workers should be out and ready to work sometime next week, according to David Dell'Isola, GDOL director.

"We get like 10, 15 names a day coming in," he told The Guam Daily Post.

The processing activity is somewhat involved, requiring clearances and validation to ensure program eligibility before applicants are sent to the Department of Administration for processing, according to Dell'Isola.

"There are batches already at DOA for processing that, as soon as they are done, they are ready to go to work," he added.

While more than a hundred workers may get into the program, that's still a long way from the 398 positions announced to be available. Recruitment began around the end of June.

Residents were asked to call their mayors' offices for information on eligibility requirements and how to apply for the program. Dell'Isola said those interested should go see their mayors or stop by the American Jobs Center.

He said the program was off to a good start, considering the current jobs climate, having noted that a lot of hiring is happening on island.

"We have this program, I have that many positions. I've always made it clear people are going to have to come to want to work and come to apply. There's nothing I can do about that," Dell'Isola said. "I'm not going to come in here and say I'm going to fill all those 300 positions. ... But we are getting some response. I'm leaving it to the mayors because they can get their constituents around the neighborhoods. They know who the people are."

He said it was OK for the hiring process to be drawn out because there's a lot of work to be done.

"You don't want to have all your workers to start at the same time and quit at the end at the same time," he said.

The work program is for six months and begins at the date of employment, according to Dell'Isola.

Unemployment assistance

GDOL also is starting a Disaster Unemployment Assistance program, which Dell'Isola previously told the Post would be started in the coming weeks.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is a Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded disaster program with strict guidelines. Residents had to have been employed on the date of Typhoon Mawar to be part of the program, Adelup stated in a news release.

Weekly assistance under the program is $384 for each week of total unemployment, or $9.60 per hour for a 40-hour week, retroactive to May 28. The program will be an automated system similar to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, so online filing will be required.

The governor's office strongly encouraged all affected workers to start preparing their documents. Failure to provide documentation within 21 days of filing an initial claim will lead to a denial. Claims must be filed within 30 days from the date the system goes live. If a claim is filed after that window, it will be denied, Adelup added in the release.

While the official launch of the program is pending, affected people with HireGuam.com accounts should log on to ensure they are ready once the program begins, Adelup advised.

"Individuals who are registered on hireguam.com should take steps to ensure their accounts are active," the governor's office stated. "If you are unable to log on or reset your password, email webadmin@dol.guam.gov for assistance. If you think you will be applying for ... benefits as a direct result of Typhoon Mawar and do not have an account, register today at hireguam.com. For more information, contact GDOL at 671-475-7000/1 or visit dol.guam.gov."