More families will be getting their Economic Impact Payment checks soon.

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation, on Thursday, announced that $1,075,427 had been processed. The checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for distribution, according to a press release.

The payment is part of the third round of the federally funded EIP program that was made available this year.

In total, DRT has processed more than 87,138 payments worth $224.2 million to Guamanians from April 10 to Sept. 8.

DRT has been distributing checks about every week:

• April 10 - April 30: $200,709,248

• May 6: $2,285,907

• May 13: $1,382,247

• May 21: $1,445,259

• May 27: $1,687,326

• June 4: $1,626,897

• June 10: $1,551,082

• June 17: $1,485,005

• June 25: $843,970

• July 1: $807,665

• July 9: $885,546

• July 15: $587,072

• July 23: $982,412

• July 29: $201,847

• Aug. 5: $673,794

• Aug. 16: $4,537,980

• Aug. 30: $1,500,689

• Sept. 8: $1,075,427

DRT has frequently asked questions regarding the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.