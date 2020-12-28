More than $2.6M in tax refunds and EIP checks to be mailed to Guam residents

About $1.8 million in tax refunds, as well as $813,926 in Economic Impact Payment were processed and will be mailed out to Guamanians.

Guam's Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 624 refund checks for tax year 2019 this week.

The checks total approximately $1,819,690 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before June 24, 2020.

EIP update

DRT also announced that on Dec. 24 the agency processed 524 EIP Program payments totaling about $813,926.

Altogether, for the months of April 2020 through December 2020, DRT processed 86,039 EIP Program payments totaling about $151 million. This represents about 99.73% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

In line with the CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31, 2020.

Check on your EIP

Notices were sent to EIP recipients in line with the CARES Act, according to the press release. EIP recipients are encouraged to keep these notices so that when they file their 2020 return, they will be able to reconcile with that notice to claim additional credits should they be entitled.

For those taxpayers or non-filers who would like to check the status of their EIP Program payment, DRT has launched its EIP CARES Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/non-filers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.

DRT has an FAQ on the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.