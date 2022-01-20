More than 21K PUA tax forms up for release

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants can soon access their Form 1099 from their hireguam.com account and receive them via mail, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said Wednesday.

PUA benefits are taxable and must be declared when filing 2021 tax returns, Dell'Isola said.

A little more than 21,000 tax forms are being printed, stamped and placed in envelopes for mailing before the end of the month, Dell'Isola said.

Some PUA claimants, however, may now be able to start accessing the same form via their PUA online account.

Most of Guam's 30,000 PUA claimants opted to have federal withholding automatically taken out of their weekly payments, GDOL said.

$70K claims

GDOL continues to batch PUA claims for payment, including about $70,000 last Tuesday.

That's higher than the $22,600 batched in the first week of January.

"It’s because more resources are getting shifted over to cleaning and adjudicating, going over claims as we speak," Dell'Isola said.

Meanwhile, GDOL has yet to receive guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on the collection of $23 million-plus in PUA overpayments that have not been repaid yet.

Since June 2020, more than $808 million in PUA and related benefits has gone out to some 30,000 Guam claimants who were laid off, furloughed or had their hours cut as the pandemic slammed the economy. It's the single largest federal aid program on Guam with more than $1 billion in funding authorization.