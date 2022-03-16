The second round of Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon i Taotao was officially opened Tuesday, and more than 3,300 online and hard-copy applications were received.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the Department of Administration, which is managing the program, was able to “resolve minor issues” soon after the launch, including handling a high volume of website visits and applications submitted without required supporting documents.

The direct aid program was revived by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero last month through an executive order, in response to rising prices of gas and goods.

This second round of financial relief will grant $300 to qualified households using federal funds. Income eligibility caps were increased from the initial iteration of the program.

“Expanded eligibility requirements mean more working families are supported by the financial relief available through Prugråman Salåppe’,” Leon Guerrero said. “We recognize there is a sharp rise in the cost of living, challenging everyone’s ability to pay for gas and goods. As we emerge from the pandemic, our administration reactivated this program to provide our people additional support and secure our recovery.”

Income caps are based on the gross annual total of everyone who lives at a single address. DOA has confirmed this means that only one benefit will be allowed for everyone in the household, and won’t be increased for each worker living there. The expanded caps are:

• $44,460 for one person.

• $60,120 for two people.

• $75,780 for three people.

• $91,440 for four people.

• $95,000 for five people.

Applications may be flagged and eventually denied if an applicant has already been included in a previously submitted application, and addresses used in previously filed applications would also trigger a review and potential denial, Bernadine Gines, deputy director of DOA told The Guam Daily Post.

Following verification of the application, DOA is directed to process qualified payments no later than 14 days from the date of verification, the governor’s office stated.

Those seeking the $300 check are required to provide, as pdf attachments, copies of photo identifications, Social Security cards, and documentation that proves income, like check stubs, filed gross receipts, social security or retirement annuity statements.

Applications can be downloaded or filled out through DOA’s website https://doa.guam.gov/prugraman-salappe/, and residents are able to provide a self-attestation for their income should documents not be available.

Supporting documents can be emailed to PSP@doa.guam.gov, and residents may call the department at 671-638-3833 for more information.

Leon Guerrero is seeking a second term as governor.