More than $300K in legal fees for Port 7 employee

The settlement agreement for Vivian Leon, one of the "Port 7" employees, has been made public by the Port Authority of Guam. In addition to her settlement amount, the Port agreed to pay more than $300,000 to her attorneys.

Leon's settlement states that she would receive about $296,000 from the Port. In addition, about $307,000 would be paid for her legal fees to attorney Ignacio Aguigui, and another $1,102.50 would be paid to attorney Georgette Concepcion.

That's the highest legal cost the Port is paying as part of settlement agreements for the Port 7 employees. For some of the other employees' attorneys, the Port also agreed to pick up the legal fees including costs of $48,437, $50,554, $87,453 and $131,915.

Leon's agreement, along with other agreements entered into by the Port, was released in conjunction with a recent Guam attorney general opinion that such agreements are subject to public review unless otherwise exempted in law.

Leon's agreement was not available until Friday.

The Port 7 are seven Port employees terminated in 2012 in connection with a questioned workers' compensation claim. They have all since been reinstated following years of litigation. A Supreme Court ruling last year did state that in one of the workers' cases, the merits of a backdated memo related to the workers' compensation claim should have been looked at by the Civil Service Commission based on the merits.

Altogether, the Port 7 settlements cost the Port more than $3 million, including legal fees.

The Port last week released the settlement agreements with employees and entities outside of the Port 7.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz sought the settlement agreements.

The Guam Daily Post also requested the documents in a Freedom of Information Act request.

Back pay, legal fees for Agat mayor

Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico, who was terminated from his position as a Port accountant after it was learned he lacked an accounting degree, was granted $99,000 in back wages under his settlement agreement in October 2019. His share of retirement contributions, Medicare and taxes were to be deducted from the back pay. He was also paid about $5,000 in annual leave, minus taxes.

The Port also agreed to pay 6% annual interest on Susuico's net pay plus annual leave, starting from June 2015. Susuico agreed to waive $10,000 of the interest if the Port paid all benefit costs and his legal fees within 30 days of signing the agreement.

Susuico's legal fees amounted to about $72,000.

He was hired at the Port in 2011 as an accountant, but the Civil Service Commission concluded a year later during a post-employment audit that he possessed "absolutely no creditable work experience associated with accounting" and therefore should not have been hired for the job.

He was terminated in January 2013. The CSC later reversed that decision due to a violation of the 60-day rule on adverse actions, which required that certain procedures in adverse action cases be initiated within that time frame. It is no longer in effect.

The case was later taken to the courts, where Susuico prevailed.

Other settlements

Ken Yoshida entered into a $115,000 settlement with the Port in February. He was also reinstated as an equipment operator at the Transportation Division. In 2014, Yoshida was terminated from the Port Authority after he was given three suspensions.

The Port also entered into a $50,500 settlement with BME & Sons in May 2019, according to the available documents.