More than $3M in tax refunds for returns filed by May 7 to be sent out

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,345 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week, according to a joint press release.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 3,273,016 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 1,345 error free returns filed on or before May 7.

In this fiscal, which started Oct. 1, 2020, tax refund payments have totaled over $200 million.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/635-1841/635-7614/635-7651 or 635-1813.

Questions also may be sent via the ‘Contact Us’ section of DRT's website or e-mailed to incometax@revtax.guam.gov.