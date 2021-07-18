More than 7 million meals for Guam's kids

The Department of Education and Sodexo prepped and distributed more than 7 million meals to Guam families this past year.

And even on Friday, the last day of the Grab-N-Go meal program, most of the schools were out of food within an hour of opening their gates to families, many of whom are still searching for jobs as the hard work of restoring the economy begins. There were 86,702 meals distributed Friday morning, said Michelle Franquez, GDOE spokesperson.

“For many kids, the meals they get at school are the only nutritious meals they’ll get in a day,” said Michael Meno, Southern High School principal, noting that was the reality even prior to the pandemic.

For some families, the pandemic made a tough situation harder. And GDOE had to figure out ways to get meals to children who wouldn’t get them otherwise. One situation they faced is not all families have cars.

The Grab-N-Go meals were first distributed at 11 public schools in March 2020. It started with about 8,000 meals a day in total and ended with more than 10 times that.

Over the last year and a half, The Guam Daily Post spoke to parents, grandparents as well as neighbors. Some, like Sharlene Aflague, said last May that the meals were a “godsend.” Others like Lolita Milne barely had enough gas one day to get to the school to pick up meals.

To say the lines were long would be an understatement. Some schools would have lines a hundred cars long with another line of people who were within walking distance of the schools waiting by the gate. There were instances when people would line up for hours, only to find no meals left when they got to the front.

“The lines were outrageous and people were waiting in line for a long, long time … We had to adjust,” said Sean Monforte, GDOE food services administrator. He coordinated efforts between Sodexo and the schools.

The department expanded the program, increasing the amount of food they prepared and expanded distribution sites to all schools. The meals also were made available to students from private as well as Department of Defense Education Activity schools, and it was again expanded to include children who weren’t enrolled in school yet.

“We were basically feeding the community,” said Zach Lewison, Sodexo operations manager for the southern school zone. “We kind of knew the island was in need and you know while we’re not frontline health care workers … we felt that we played a very important role in keeping people fed and happy and getting people hope.”

Monforte credited the teamwork and dedication of his team as well as the folks from the schools, the GDOE administration and Sodexo.

“We never experienced a shutdown. Right when (the pandemic) started, we went into overdrive,” Monforte said. “It was a job we had to do. The superintendent was really concerned about how we were going to reach out and feed these children.

“Since March 23, the first day of the shutdown, we were tasked to come up with a way to feed the children … We’ve provided 7 million meals throughout this pandemic. We could not have done this without the cooperation of Sodexo, and U.S. Department of Agriculture by extending food waivers.”

“We reached out to our DOE social workers, our mayors’ offices. It was a combined effort with Special Education Department, with Department of Public Works bus drivers, the school communities - some of the teachers were delivering meals to the families,” he said. “These are things … the superintendent said get it done … and as a department … with Sodexo … we couldn’t have done this if we weren’t a good team.”

Monforte said at the start of the pandemic, there was also a lot of fear because there was little known about this new virus. And yet, everyone came together to get food to the kids.

He said based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, they were now transitioning into regular operations.

Lewison said beginning this coming week, the focus will be on the more normal routine of daily meals at the school sites, which may take some time to get used to after more than a year of making constant adjustments to meet the needs of the kids and address the pandemic.

“I think we just really thank the island for working with us and staying together as a community and not letting it destroy us - really rising up and coming through this. Now we’re seeing the end, (Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero) has really led us to this … No matter what, we’re brothers and sisters and we need to act like it. We’re a family.”