The Guam Visitors Bureau and the Islandwide Beautification Taskforce will host an Islandwide Beautification Cleanup on Saturday, June 27, starting at 8 a.m.

During a press conference held at Adelup on Tuesday morning, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the cleanup indicates that Guam is ready to return to a "new normal."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Monday that tourism would "reopen" on July 1. The Chamorro Village, a popular tourist spot, will likely reopen later this month, Tenorio added.

More than 700 individuals have signed up to participate in the cleanup, said Tenorio.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said the mayors will assist in transporting the bags of trash. Hoffman suggested that those who cannot join in the GVB cleanup tidy up the areas around their residences.

"We will also have teams out there who will be painting, water-blasting, cutting, cleaning and also sorting," Hofmann said.

Hofmann said it is "heartbreaking" to see the amount of littering on the island.

Tenorio noted that about half of island residents do not have trash service. He added that he and the governor are open to considering legislation on how best to enable universal trash service for the island.

The most recent islandwide cleanup in September 2019 yielded 5,000 pounds of trash, according to Tenorio.

Groups, individuals and businesses wishing to participate can email the bureau at hafaadai@visitguam.org or call Taylor Pangilinan at 686-4823.