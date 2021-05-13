The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed $8.78 million in tax refunds this week.

The Department of Administration will mail or pay by direct deposit the refunds, which amount to 2,968 checks, according to a joint press release.

These refunds are for tax year 2020 and prior income tax years filed on or before Feb. 23.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $8,778,572 including refunds garnished to repay government debts.

To check the status of your income tax refund, taxpayers can log into their individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651. Officials said due to high call volumes, they recommend using the ‘Lookup Status’ tool. Taxpayers can also use the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website or e-mail questions to incometax@revtax.guam.gov.