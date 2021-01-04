More than a dozen indicted on theft, robbery, drug charges

INDICTMENTS: The office of the Attorney General of Guam released documents for more than a dozen cases handed down by the Superior Court of Guam grand jury. The various defendants face various charges in separate thefts, robberies, and other criminal cases. In the photograph, Lady Justice is seen at the Guam Judicial Center Tuesday in Hagåtña. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

 David Castro

A Superior Court of Guam grand jury recently handed down separate indictments against defendants charged in unrelated thefts, robberies, and other criminal cases.

Chad Thomas, 26; Jayme Jack, 32; and Robato Meniseo, 32, are each charged with theft of property as a third-degree felony.

Brian Cliff Rabon, 62, was charged with theft as a second-degree felony, retail theft as a second-degree felony, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release, violation of court order as a misdemeanor, and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

Clint Rosales Abad, 30, was charged with theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, theft by receiving as a misdemeanor, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

Apolinarvo Joaquin A. Yatar, 36, and Leanza Shanel Borja, 28, were each charged with theft as a second-degree felony. Borja was also charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Zivon Choffat, 16, was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, assault as a misdemeanor, theft as a misdemeanor, and underage consumption of alcohol as a petty misdemeanor. Ron John, 17, was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery as a second-degree robbery along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, theft as a misdemeanor, and underage consumption of alcohol as a petty misdemeanor.

Corey Tate Reyes Chamberlain, 26, was charged with third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, theft as a misdemeanor, and family violence as a misdemeanor.

Cody J. Cruz, 21, was charged with theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor, and retail theft as a misdemeanor. Shaenita Elayne Pangelinan, 22, was charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony.

Jefferson Daniel, 38, was charged with third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony and retail theft as a petty misdemeanor.

Joseph Jacob Munoz, 27, and Sean Maaba Papa, 37, are charged with fraudulent use of a credit car as a third-degree felony and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Jerome Robert Santos, 41, was charged with forgery as a second-degree felony.

Rodney Tyquiengco Cruz, 52, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property as a second-degree felony, aggregated theft as a third-degree felony, two counts of aggregated theft as a third-degree felony, and five counts of forgery as a third-degree felony.

Sonny Reday Saburo, 39, was charged with fraudulent use or forgery of a license plate as a third-degree felony and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

Drug indictments

Nearly a handful of defendants were also indicted on separate illegal drug possession charges.

Benjamin Fritz Hartman, 36, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Joshua Aronn Hernandez Marzan, 22, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

Clint Andrew Lutao Casem, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Garrett James Nauta, 27, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

