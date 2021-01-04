More than a dozen indicted on theft, robbery, drug charges

A Superior Court of Guam grand jury recently handed down separate indictments against defendants charged in unrelated thefts, robberies, and other criminal cases.

Chad Thomas, 26; Jayme Jack, 32; and Robato Meniseo, 32, are each charged with theft of property as a third-degree felony.

Brian Cliff Rabon, 62, was charged with theft as a second-degree felony, retail theft as a second-degree felony, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release, violation of court order as a misdemeanor, and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

Clint Rosales Abad, 30, was charged with theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, theft by receiving as a misdemeanor, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

Apolinarvo Joaquin A. Yatar, 36, and Leanza Shanel Borja, 28, were each charged with theft as a second-degree felony. Borja was also charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Zivon Choffat, 16, was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, assault as a misdemeanor, theft as a misdemeanor, and underage consumption of alcohol as a petty misdemeanor. Ron John, 17, was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery as a second-degree robbery along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, theft as a misdemeanor, and underage consumption of alcohol as a petty misdemeanor.

Corey Tate Reyes Chamberlain, 26, was charged with third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, theft as a misdemeanor, and family violence as a misdemeanor.

Cody J. Cruz, 21, was charged with theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor, and retail theft as a misdemeanor. Shaenita Elayne Pangelinan, 22, was charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony.

Jefferson Daniel, 38, was charged with third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony and retail theft as a petty misdemeanor.

Joseph Jacob Munoz, 27, and Sean Maaba Papa, 37, are charged with fraudulent use of a credit car as a third-degree felony and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Jerome Robert Santos, 41, was charged with forgery as a second-degree felony.

Rodney Tyquiengco Cruz, 52, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property as a second-degree felony, aggregated theft as a third-degree felony, two counts of aggregated theft as a third-degree felony, and five counts of forgery as a third-degree felony.

Sonny Reday Saburo, 39, was charged with fraudulent use or forgery of a license plate as a third-degree felony and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

Drug indictments

Nearly a handful of defendants were also indicted on separate illegal drug possession charges.

Benjamin Fritz Hartman, 36, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Joshua Aronn Hernandez Marzan, 22, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

Clint Andrew Lutao Casem, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Garrett James Nauta, 27, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.