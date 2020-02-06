More than 300 war claims checks to be released today, tomorrow

The Department of Administration is preparing to release more than 300 checks for adjudicated war claims this week, the governor's office announced.

Checks are being issued only to claimants who have been verified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and approved for payout by the local program.

Officials were calling check recipients Wednesday. More checks will be cut in the coming weeks as the U.S. Treasury continues to verify claims submitted through the local program.

The checks will be distributed at the Guam War Claims Processing Center in Tamuning (former Hakubotan building) on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Checks that are not picked up this week will be mailed.

Verified claimants picking up checks must:

• Bring a valid photo ID

• Verify their Social Security number

Individuals picking up a check on behalf of a claimant must:

• Bring a valid photo ID of individual picking up check

• Bring a Power of Attorney

• Verify the claimant’s social security number

Homebound services are ongoing. To schedule a visit, call 482-0792. Off-island adjudicated claimants who have emailed or mailed their information will receive further instructions shortly.

For questions, visit warclaims.guam.gov or call 482-0792 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.