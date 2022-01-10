More time granted in lawsuit between GWA and meter company

The Guam Waterworks Authority and Badger Meter Inc. are continuing to discuss a possible settlement in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit GWA filed against the vendor over defective meters.

A stipulation filed by the parties in December stated that they participated in mediation in early November.

While they were not able to resolve their dispute that day, they have continued to discuss possible settlement. Those discussions are ongoing but they will require additional time.

Moreover, the parties are also working to prepare for a potential trial, which also requires more time.

In late December, District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo approved the stipulation from the parties, granting extensions to several court deadlines. The expected trial date for this case has now been pushed back from August of this year to January 2023.

GWA initially filed suit against Badger in August 2020 at the Superior Court of Guam. It was later moved to the district court. The complaint includes Badger's insurance providers.

The water utility alleged Badger refused to comply with contractual obligations.

GWA had been experiencing meter issues for years, resulting in the unpopular back billing. This happens when customers with faulty meters are charged up to four months worth of consumption, based on average daily consumption over two months read from a properly working meter.

According to the complaint, GWA purchased more than 37,474 LP meters from Badger between 2012 and 2014.

The damages GWA is claiming include: replacement costs for purchasing and shipping of M25 meters along with incidental materials of at least $3.9 million; GWA labor costs for replacing failed LP meters at about $2.4 million; lost income to GWA from defective water meters in excess of $12 million; and the costs of experts and meter testing at $18,000.

The utility alleges that Badger engaged in breach of contract, deceptive trade practices and unjust enrichment, among other allegations.

Badger disputed GWA's claims and maintained that it has satisfied warranty obligations with regard to any allegedly defective meters.

The company also asserted in court documents that the failure rate GWA claimed to experience is not attributable to any defective meters but to issues relating to Guam's water conditions, for which their contract expressly disclaimed any liability.