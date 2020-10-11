More time sought for settlement talks in clergy sex abuse cases

Clergy sex abuse survivors and defendants told a federal court judge that extending the current stay by another 90 days would give them more time to settle their cases.

If the parties fail to reach settlements, nearly 300 Guam clergy sex abuse cases could go to trial.

In multiple filings last week, the parties said additional time will allow them to finalize the individual settlement agreements that have already been reached.

Others, such as former Archbishop Anthony Apuron and his accusers, said they "will continue to explore settlement."

The filings were in response to U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood's order instructing the parties in at least 245 cases to meet, confer and file by Oct. 9 their stipulations, "stating whether they wish to extend the stay as it would be beneficial to promote further settlements."

Days before the judge's deadline, parties in the cases including the clergy sex abuse survivors, the Capuchin Franciscans, Apuron, the Boy Scouts of America and other religious orders started filing their stipulated motion to extend the settlement stay.

Over the past months, the Capuchin Franciscans and the Sisters of Mercy finalized settlement with additional clergy abuse claimants and requested the court's dismissal of the complaints.

So far, only the Archdiocese of Agana has not settled with any abuse claimants. It sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to settle the cases.