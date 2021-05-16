More travelers will be allowed to skip government quarantine

Guam is giving more people a chance to quarantine at home, even if they're not fully vaccinated.

New guidance released Sunday by the Department of Public Health and Social Services grants the new option for travelers coming from areas with few to no new COVID-19 cases.

Two categories of low-risk countries are being used by DPHSS: "No (Active) Cases" and "Imported/Sporadic Cases."

The first will be applied when a country has no cases detected for at least 28 days, which the department said is equal to two times the maximum incubation period for the virus.

"This implies a near-zero risk of infection for the general population," the guidance states.

The second category recognizes countries with new infections that are linked to imported or sporadic cases, and where "there are no clear signals of further locally acquired transmission."

Arriving passengers, who do not qualify for a new quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated individuals but are coming from a country with either of these designations, will be allowed to stay at a personal residence or rented lodging for 10 days rather than the government's quarantine facility.

Individuals seeking the home quarantine option will be required to submit contact information to the government, and be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Public Health restrictions allow for these returning residents or tourists to:

• Purchase groceries;

• Exercise outdoors;

• Pick up curbside or drive-thru meals;

• Seek treatment for medical emergencies; and

• Go to medical appointments.

DPHSS is adopting the designations given to countries by the World Health Organization, which regularly updates its COVID-19 dashboard to report on the transmission of the virus around the globe.

Countries classified as having "no cases" include the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Countries classified as having "sporadic cases" include New Zealand, Fiji and Singapore.

According to WHO, Guam is classified as having "clusters of cases," while the status of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is pending.

More free vaccine

Two different vaccination clinics will be available Tuesday. The weekly outreach clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House resumes at 11 a.m. May 18, and will remain open through Saturday, May 22. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the clinic's online registration page had 395 available appointments for the first date.

A weekly drive-thru testing site will be expanded to include vaccinations. Residents can receive either service at the old carnival grounds at Tiyan, from 9 a.m. to noon May 18.

Southern residents can take advantage of a community-based clinic on Wednesday. Vaccinations will be given at the Inalåhan community health center by appointment only. Call 671-828-7604/5/7518 to schedule an appointment.

On Sunday, the Joint Information Center reported one new COVID-19 case out of 107 tests performed Saturday. There are 101 cases in active isolation.