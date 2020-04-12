It will take two to three more weeks before the Guam Department of Labor can open the application process for the federal unemployment programs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

It's been two weeks since Congress passed the federal CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law within hours of congressional approval.

On Saturday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a message on Facebook, "We just got word 10 minutes ago" from the U.S. Department of Labor that Guamanians are eligible for the two-tier federally funded jobless benefits programs. One program provides $960 a week for the first 13 weeks of unemployment and after the 13th week, up to $360 in weekly jobless benefits will be provided through the end of December, according to the law Congress enacted two weeks ago.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan said in earlier messages they had worked to include language in the law so that the Northern Marianas, Guam and other territories that don't have preexisting unemployment insurance programs would benefit from the federal aid.

Applications to open in 2 to 3 weeks

GDOL is working to open an application period for two unemployment assistance programs within the next two to three weeks, said Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

Dell’Isola said his department estimates 38,000 people will apply for the unemployment benefits over the next several months. He anticipates a mix of people who lost their jobs and those whose hours at work were cut.

The governor, in prior messages, has been encouraging people whose jobs were impacted by the coronavirus to apply for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs.

San Nicolas has said the CARES Act made Guam workers eligible by including Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands and Republic of Palau in the law's definition of "state."

“This definition applies to references in the CARES Act covering federal pandemic unemployment insurance,” San Nicolas’ press release states, also noting that the definition was made to ensure Guam’s inclusion in federal assistance programs.

'Assistance on steroids'

However, the GDOL director noted the program is still several weeks away from being fully established. He said the local labor department has requested approval from its federal counterpart on the application forms that unemployed workers will have to fill out.

His agency is also working to acquire the computer software for the program, which they’ll have to train people on – and those processes will likely take another two to three weeks.

“This is a totally new program that we’re creating,” he explained. He noted that he’s worked in other emergency responses following Supertyphoon Pongsona and Typhoon Chata’an, which involved requests for unemployment for maybe 4,000 people. “This is like disaster unemployment assistance on steroids.”

He said after the applications are distributed, his agency will launch an education campaign so people will know how to fill in the forms properly and what documents are required. Simultaneously, they’ll be installing the new computer software, which they are in the process of procuring from a vendor that is working on similar programs for other state agencies. He also needs to train personnel to use the program, and design a way to receive the applications that comply with the social distancing policies.

“We’re looking at online applications of course ... but not everyone has access to a computer,” he said. “So how do we get nearly 40,000 applications distributed, received and processed in a way that also safeguards those applying and the staff?”

For the jobless benefits program that continues after the 13th week, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the actual weekly amount hasn’t been confirmed by USDOL, Dell’Isola said, noting it’ll likely fall between $330 and $360 per week.

Dell’Isola said he is teleconferencing with his federal counterparts on Tuesday and said he's hoping they get a final amount for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program soon after, if not on that day. He said one of the requirements for the program is to submit a budget to USDOL, but he needs to know how much applicants will potentially be allowed to receive in order to know how much to ask for.