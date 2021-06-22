Although tropical depression 06W passed Guam and the Marianas early this morning, Guam residents can continue to see more rain and gusty winds through this morning.

Safety agencies report all major roads to be passable. Guam Power Authority crews are responding to outages, which include Southern High and Harry S. Truman Elementary schools. Classes at both schools have been canceled, the JIC announced.

The system made its closest point of approach early Tuesday morning.

As of 7 a.m., 06W was located 13.1 degrees north latitude and 144.1 degrees east longitude, about 50 miles west-southwest of Guam. It is currently moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The system is expected to slowly intensify tonight and become a tropical storm.

Heavy showers with gusty winds will continue through the morning, especially in higher elevations in southern Guam. Winds are expected to decrease slowly during the afternoon as 06W moves off to the northwest and should be 15 to 20 mph by evening. Heavy showers could still bring an additional 1-3 inches of rain through this evening. Be alert for any flooding in your area, the JIC stated.

The National Weather Service also has issued a high surf advisory that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Hazardous surf of 9 to 12 feet will batter the east and south facing reefs of the Marianas. It will bring dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, as well as localized beach erosion.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water until hazardous surf subsides.

COR3

While a tropical storm warning remains in effect, Guam remains in Condition of Readiness (COR) 3 at this time.

Government of Guam operations are expected to conduct business as usual. The community is reminded to practice caution on the roadways as rainy weather is still expected throughout the day. Assessments will be completed this morning for a determination on when Guam will be placed back in COR 4.

Power outages

GPA crews are responding to outages at the following locations:

• Chalan Pago

• Toto/Canada

• Santa Rita

GPA crews continue to respond to all other affected areas throughout the island. Contact the GPA Dispatch Trouble Desk to report any outages, at (671) 475-1472/3/4 or send a message on GPA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GuamPowerAuthority.

The GPWA Drive-Thru payment window at Fadian closed for today. The Upper Tumon location is open today from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Roads

The Guam Police Department provided a preliminary report that all major routes are passable at this time.

The community can report impassable roads due to flooding or downed power lines to the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/9/10.