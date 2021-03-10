The Department of Public Health and Social Services is still looking into the matter of agency employees participating in activities at the quarantine facility that raised concerns.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said Director Arthur San Agustin informed her on Friday that the department recently interviewed additional witnesses and review time sheets related to the allegations.

Sen. James Moylan, on Jan. 27, had written to Terlaje for the consideration of an oversight hearing on allegations involving nurses who were working at the Dusit Beach Resort Guam quarantine site.

"Allegations have surfaced over concerns on actions by the licensed (registered nurse) who was assigned to oversee the quarantine facilities at the Dusit Thani hotel, along with a few other Licensed Nurses who are also working at the facility. These serious accusations have included the fudging of time sheets, nepotism, questionable care of the passengers residing at the hotel, and even goes further to claims of some nurses drinking on the job," Moylan wrote.

Statements made at the time indicated the matter was under review, but Moylan said he was concerned that the accusations identified "specifics where the health and welfare of some passengers were in question, as well as the opening of greater liabilities for the government."

The speaker then requested that the director submit a formal response for consideration by the legislative committee on health, of which she is chairwoman.

An oversight hearing on Public Health was held in February, but at the time, the director did not yet have a response prepared for the committee.

Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera said changes regarding the line of supervision at the facility have been implemented. The department has also consulted with the Office of the Attorney General regarding the hours an employee can work, such as shifts for nurses and the types of breaks they can take.