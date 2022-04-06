More working parents can get help with child care costs

Thousands more of Guam's working families can now avail themselves of a program that pays up to 100% of monthly child care costs.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other officials announced Tuesday the adjustment to the monthly income threshold, giving more working families more chances to afford child care.

For example, a single working parent with one child, with income of $5,225 a month, or $62,711 a year, can receive financial help with child care costs.

That's nearly double the previous income threshold of $3,243 in order to qualify for child care aid for the same two-member household, officials said.

A working family of three, with $6,455 in monthly income, or $77,467 in annual income, also can qualify for child care cost assistance.

In some income brackets and household sizes, the threshold changed by up to 300%, officials said.

A working family of 12 with a monthly household income of $11,527 can participate in the program.

This program covers child care costs for children up to 13 years old.

Children with special needs may be eligible up to 18 years old.

The governor said the initial rollout of the program will help 3,500 children, and another 2,000 later.

The program will create 400 new jobs in child care, she said.

'$81.5M Prugråman Pinilan'

The governor launched the $81.5 million Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan, which means a program to "watch over the children of Guam."

Joining her for the program launch were Department of Public Health and Social Services Deputy Director Terry Aguon and Guam Economic Development Authority Administrator Melanie Mendiola.

The governor acknowledged that the high cost of child care has been a perennial challenge that has led to parents dropping out of the workforce, among other things.

For some families, child care costs eat up almost half of monthly income.

"Today, I want to ensure Guam’s working families and the many working single parents that we are here to support. Effective today, thousands of working middle-class families are now eligible for expanded child care systems that can cover up to 100% of monthly child care costs," the governor told media at the launch event.

The governor also called the program a major pandemic recovery initiative to get the economy going again.

More families are returning to work and more businesses are returning to normal operations as the COVID-19 pandemic is now in its end stages, the governor said.

Applications now open

The application period for this expanded child care program opened Tuesday.

Online applications are available at guamchildcare.com, and completed applications can be sent to childcare@dphss.guam.gov.

If eligibility requirements are met, Prugråman Pinilan can cover up to 100% of monthly child care costs at Child Care and Development Fund-certified centers, officials said.

Federal funds, including block grants and American Rescue Plan funds, are used for this program, created about a month ago through an executive order.

There are a total of six different programs under Prugråman Pinilan.

The Expanded Block Grant Program was the one that opened its application period Tuesday, while the other five programs will be launched at a later time, according to GEDA and DPHSS officials.