Morning tremor centered south-southwest of Merizo

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 that struck 89km SSW of Merizo Village, Guam with a depth of 20.8km, at 9:22 a.m., according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

There were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damages or injuries from the earthquake, the press release states.

Officials remind the community that when an earthquake strikes, conduct the earthquake procedure, “Drop, Cover and Hold On” until the shaking stops. Visit https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes and https://ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes to learn more about earthquake preparedness.