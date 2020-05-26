The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 that struck 55 miles south-southwest of Merizo, at a depth of about 13 miles, at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

There were no reports to 911 dispatch of damages or injuries from the earthquake, the release stated.

Officials remind the community that when an earthquake strikes, they should follow the earthquake procedure "Drop, Cover and Hold On" until the shaking stops.

Visit https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes and https://ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes to learn more about earthquake preparedness.