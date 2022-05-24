Rebecca Rose San Nicolas Morta remains out of prison after she admitted to allegations that she tried to smuggle 114 grams of methamphetamine into Guam through the U.S. Postal Service.

Morta, 40, also known as Rebecca Mendiola, pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride on Tuesday before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

Sentencing has not yet been set.

She is scheduled back in court on June 14 to answer allegations filed by the U.S. Probation Office that she tested positive for drug use in January.

Probation noted Morta is undergoing drug treatment and continues to test negative.

According to the plea agreement, Morta wired $5,000 to pay for each package containing drugs.

She told the feds that she would use a minor relative’s name on the packages, adding that each package had 2 to 5 ounces of meth, documents state.

The alleged drug importation occurred between Jan. 31, 2020 and continued to Feb. 4, 2020.

According to Post files, Morta was caught with meth while being processed at the Department of Corrections last December.