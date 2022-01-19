Mortgage help for homeowners now available; administration launches Guam Homeowner Assistance Fund Program

A $13.5 million federally funded program for homeowners who need help paying their mortgage and housing obligations, and relief for mortgage, utility, and property taxes has launched in Guam.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, pre-applications will be available on Jan. 31. The plan for the long-awaited program was given final approval by the U.S. Treasury today, Jan. 19.

“We are grateful to our federal partners at the U.S. Treasury for their continued guidance and support throughout this pandemic, enabling us to provide the maximum resources available to our people,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “The Guam HAF Program will assist homeowners who have experienced financial hardship since January 21, 2020. If the pandemic has affected your ability to stay on top of your mortgage and utility obligations, this program may provide you up to $15,000 in financial relief assistance to avoid foreclosure.”

Many families in Guam had lost income due to the pandemic - some as early as January 2020 when SARs-CoV-2 started effecting Asian economies which are Guam’s primary tourist markets. More families lost their jobs or working hours after the pandemic landed in Guam in March 2020 and the government closed down most of the island’s businesses in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. While the pandemic unemployment assistance and other federal financial programs were provided for more than year, those programs have closed and many are still without jobs as the tourism economy is still mostly shut down.

“The ongoing pandemic has placed insurmountable stress on our families, many of whom lost precious working hours or lost work completely,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said. “While our people have done what is necessary to keep themselves and their families safe, this relief offers stability through these unprecedented times. Through the HAF Program, our administration expects to provide a lifeline to more than a thousand households before the end of 2022.”

Financial assistance is funded through an allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Homeowners can apply online at doa.guam.gov or visit the Guam HAF Program office located on the 2nd floor of the ITC building in Tamuning from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

For more information, contact the Guam HAF office at 671-638-3814 or visit doa.guam.gov.