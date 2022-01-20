Mortgage relief program for homeowners in distress to start

After months of waiting for federal authorities to grant final approval of its implementation plan, Guam is at last launching the Homeowner Assistance Fund program.

The program is intended to help homeowners pay mortgage and housing obligations, utilities, and property taxes, and prevent loss of services and displacement.

According to a press release from Adelup, pre-applications will be available Jan. 31.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Department of Administration administers the program. More than 50 people had called the agency to inquire about the program in the many days leading up to the launch, and DOA will now be reminding them of the pre-application date.

HAF is a federally funded program through the American Rescue Plan, for which Guam was awarded about $13.5 million for its implementation.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury did make an initial payment and released 10% of the $13.5 million to create the HAF program. But the remainder of the allocation was dependent on Treasury's final approval of Guam's plan, which was submitted back in August 2021. Approval was granted Jan. 19, and Adelup announced the program launch the same day.

"We are grateful to our federal partners at the U.S. Treasury for their continued guidance and support throughout this pandemic, enabling us to provide the maximum resources available to our people,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a press release. "The Guam HAF Program will assist homeowners who have experienced financial hardship since January 21, 2020. If the pandemic has affected your ability to stay on top of your mortgage and utility obligations, this program may provide you up to $15,000 in financial relief assistance to avoid foreclosure."

Many families in Guam had lost income due to the pandemic - some as early as January 2020 when SARS-CoV-2 started affecting Asian economies which are Guam’s primary tourist markets.

More families lost their jobs or working hours after the pandemic landed in Guam in March 2020 and the government closed most of the island’s businesses in hope of slowing the spread of the virus. While the pandemic unemployment assistance and other federal financial programs were provided for more than a year, those programs have closed and many residents are still without jobs as the tourism economy is still mostly shut down.

"The ongoing pandemic has placed insurmountable stress on our families, many of whom lost precious working hours or lost work completely," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated in the release.

"While our people have done what is necessary to keep themselves and their families safe, this relief offers stability through these unprecedented times. Through the HAF Program, our administration expects to provide a lifeline to more than a thousand households before the end of 2022.”

For more information, contact the Guam HAF office at 671-638-3814 or visit doa.guam.gov.