Most Catholic schools to resume face-to-face learning on Monday

Most of the island's Catholic schools, after about two weeks on remote learning when the COVID-19 numbers soared, will return to on-site learning on Monday.

Last month, the Archdiocese of Agana announced schools will shift to remote learning beginning Jan. 20 and 24 for most grade levels to help reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2. Superintendent of Catholic Education Father Val Rodriguez also said Feb. 7 would be the targeted date to return to on-site learning upon assessment of islandwide conditions.

On Saturday, the archdiocese provided the update as shared with school communities:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Academy of Our Lady of Guam

Academy will revert back to its hybrid learning mode. The freshmen and sophomores classes will return to campus next week while the junior and senior classes will be online. Juniors and seniors will return to campus on the week of Feb. 14th and the freshmen and sophomores will be online. We will reevaluate our situation in two weeks.

Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School

BBMCS will re-open for face-to-face instruction on Monday, Feb. 7.

Dominican Catholic School in Yigo

DCS will resume face-to-face learning on Monday Feb. 7, from Pre-K to 8th grade.

Dominican Child Development Center, Ordot

DCDC will continue with face-to-face instruction.

Father Duenas Memorial School

FDMS will return to on-campus learning on Monday, Feb. 7. Students who are not comfortable returning have one week to work remotely even if teachers are not going to be available on-line each day. Students remaining online are to engage with their teachers on email, Google Classroom, and VISION.

Infant of Prague Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten

Infant of Prague will continue with face-to-face instruction.

Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten

Will continue with face-to-face instruction.

Mount Carmel School

MCS will return to face-to-face instruction for all grades on Monday, Feb. 7.

Notre Dame High School

• Feb. 7 and 14 all students on-line.

• On Feb. 8-18, from Tuesday-Friday, there will be two grade levels on campus:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 9th and 10th graders face-to-face; 11th and 12th graders on-line.

Thursday and Friday: 11th and 12th graders face-to-face; 9th and 10th on-line.

St. Anthony Catholic School

SACS will resume face-to-face instruction for grades Kindergarten to 8th Grade on Monday, Feb. 7. We will continue to follow all COVID-19 Mitigation Protocols.

Santa Barbara Catholic School

Students from grades 1-8 will return to in-school learning on Monday, Feb 7.

St. Francis Catholic School

SFCS will continue distance learning for the next two weeks. Parents and guardians will receive more information via email.

San Vicente Catholic School

SVCS will return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Parents and guardians will receive more information via email.