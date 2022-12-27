A convicted rapist had a majority of his criminal sexual conduct charges reversed on appeal because of insufficient evidence.

Muki Joseph Redhart Callahan will be resentenced for one count each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies after the Supreme Court of Guam issued an order and decision to vacate other charges.

Callahan is currently serving 50 years in prison for raping two children in 2011. He was 16 years old at the time and accused of sexually abusing a then-7-year-old girl and a then-4-year-old boy known to him, The Guam Daily Post files state.

He was found guilty in May last year of six counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct before appealing the conviction.

According to the decision to vacate all but one count each for the two charges, justices wrote testimony, particularly from the girl, only indicated one incident occurred rather than the total of six Callahan was charged with.

“The record confirms Callahan's claims. (The victim) testified that she could not remember the exact number of times she was assaulted; though, she testified that it happened more than ten times. Further still, (victim) testified that when she said Callahan would have intercourse with her, that referred to both vaginal penetration and oral sex as well as acts with her hand,” the order stated, before adding there was insufficient evidence to support a conviction of multiple counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Callahan also argued some testimony provided by the victim's mother and a police officer was hearsay and thus should not have been admitted. The justices disagreed.

Following the analysis of the appeal, the justices reversed Callahan's judgment in part, vacating some of the convictions, however, affirming the remaining and ordered Callahan be sentenced again.

This is the second time Callahan appealed his case to the Supreme Court.

According to Post files, the Supreme Court in 2018 reversed and vacated his rape conviction after justices found that the lower court violated his rights under the confrontation clause and abused its discretion in denying his request for public funds to hire an expert.