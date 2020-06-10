Most COVID-19 patients in last 6 weeks showed no symptoms

Of the 43 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in the last six weeks, five showed symptoms of the respiratory illness COVID-19 in that time frame.

That means 38 people were asymptomatic.

Additionally, the “significant cluster” mentioned in a prior government press release is no longer active, said a health official, who declined to identify the group.

GovGuam had identified prior clusters, including cases involving Hafa Adai Bingo and Iglesia Ni Cristo. Public Health also previously confirmed COVID-19 cases at the FHP clinic, Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, Health Services of the Pacific and the Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic.

“In accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Department of Public Health and Social Services cannot provide any information that could possibly identify individuals or individuals within any cluster of cases,” territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky stated in a letter to The Guam Daily Post.

The letter was in response to questions regarding the cluster that was mentioned in a Joint Information Center press release last week.

The June 3 press release stated: “One new case of COVID-19 was identified through contact tracing and is associated with a significant cluster. One case recently traveled to the continental United States and was identified while staying in a government quarantine facility.”

Waves

Pobutsky said the island has seen its first peak of COVID-19 cases from "mid- to late-March to early April 2020."

"The cases we have seen in the past six weeks are: 1.) from people who have traveled to Guam from the U.S. or other places who have tested positive during their mandatory quarantine; 2.) people who were identified as contacts of positive cases; 3.) people who were part of this community cluster; and 4.) a few cases with unknown exposure,” Pobutsky stated.

The governor's medical advisory group has said Guam can expect another wave of infections in September or October.

In the last couple of weeks, the government has ramped up its COVID-19 testing. Overall, as of this past weekend, health officials have tested more than 7,400 Guamanians.

Not an active cluster

Pobutsky said contact tracing uncovered the “last several cases associated with a community cluster.”

“This is not an active cluster of COVID-19 infection transmission,” Pobutsky stated. “DPHSS has conducted additional follow-ups and contact tracing as part of the effort to expand testing in Guam’s communities.”