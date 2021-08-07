Most GovGuam workers required to get vaccinated

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for government workers in the executive branch effective Aug. 9, or the workers will be required to subject themselves to weekly testing, as Guam started seeing increases in positive cases right after lifting most pandemic restrictions.

The executive branch, including the Department of Education, had 7,060 employees as of the March 2021 employment report.

There are nearly 4,700 employed in the other branches of government, including the Legislature, the Judiciary and the autonomous agencies that are not covered by the governor's mandate.

Nonexempt executive branch employees who refuse to get vaccinated or do not submit to weekly testing could face disciplinary action, the governor said.

Mandatory vaccination is a "difficult but critical step," the governor said, "to ensure the safety of our employees, particularly our front-line and front-facing employees who engage with the public."

Government health care workers, law enforcement personnel and teachers fall under the executive branch. Public school classes start next week.

Guam's COVID-19 area risk score climbed to 5.4 on Friday, well past GovGuam's benchmark of 2.5 as a comfortable threshold.

The presence of more worrisome variants of the coronavirus has been confirmed on Guam by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday alone, the Joint Information Center reported 21 new COVID-19 cases out of 516 tested. This brings the number of cases to 122 just in the past eight days.

As of Friday night, no similar order of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination was in place for the legislative or judicial branches of government.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, acting chair of the Committee on Rules, said once her colleagues have had a chance to consider the governor’s recent executive order, the Legislature will act accordingly.

"I want to assure the public that we maintain strict COVID mitigation measures in place to keep the community safe, and we will continue to keep our branch of government open to serve the needs of the people of Guam," the senator said.

To date, more than 80% of Guam's executive branch agency workers have been fully vaccinated, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

Sept. 24 deadline

Guam is the latest area in the nation to start mandatory COVID-19 vaccination among government workers.

Effective Monday, all workers of GovGuam executive branch agencies will be required to receive one of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

"Workers shall be fully vaccinated with either a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson or the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna series no later than Sept. 24, 2021," the governor wrote in her Executive Order 2021-17.

The governor said, in the event workers decline to receive COVID-19 vaccination or provide proof of such vaccination, they will be "required to test for COVID-19 with a PCR or antigen test once weekly."

"Nonexempt workers are required to vaccinate or submit to weekly testing as provided herein, or they shall be subject to disciplinary procedures, which may include disciplinary action," the governor stated in her order.

This applies to full-time and part-time employees and volunteers of executive branch agencies, regardless of whether paid or unpaid.

Hospitalization

Hospitalization numbers remain low, with four patients, and the governor told reporters that there's no plan to bring back the restrictions that have been lifted.

The COVID-19 patient at Guam Memorial Hospital who has been in the intensive care unit was "not vaccinated," GMH confirmed on Friday.

The vaccination status of the three at Guam Regional Medical City was unknown as of press time.

More than half of the new COVID-19 cases were in the military community, but there also are a lot in the civilian community, after the removal of social distancing and social gathering limits plus a return to 100% occupancy for restaurants, retail stores and other businesses.

The mask mandate applies to all on Guam. The military reinstated its mask mandate on Wednesday because of the rise in the number of cases.

Vaccination clinics

The governor said executive branch line agencies will coordinate with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam National Guard for the scheduling of vaccination clinics at their respective agencies.

Individual workers may make personal arrangements to become vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination to their respective agencies.

The governor said executive branch line agencies shall, consistent with applicable privacy laws and regulations, maintain records of workers' vaccination status, declination forms, and/or testing results, as applicable, and provide such records to DPHSS upon request.

Public health officials urge the general public to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and to continue to wear masks in public, wash their hands frequently and to keep a safe distance of at least 6 ft. from others who are not in their household.

Where to get vaccinated