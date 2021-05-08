Most GPD officers to undergo drug test

Nearly the entire Guam Police Department is undergoing random drug testing, according to GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio.

“We are targeting 75% of the entire department,” Ignacio said. “We currently have about 324 employees that occupy test-designated positions.” So far, 189 have been identified as subject to testing, he said, but the list is not complete.

Those designated positions include officers and staff of the department’s criminal investigation section, highway patrol division, special operations division, neighborhood patrol, criminal investigation division, the village precincts and the chief’s office.

The chief, who was not included in this round of drug testing, said 115 uniformed and civilian personnel have since been tested, and the results he’s received, so far, have come back negative for drug use.

“DOA will have to come back at a different date. Some of the people on the list are either on military leave when their name came up on the random drug testing selection or they were on some other type of leave, annual leave, sick leave or whatever,” he said.

The issue of random drug testing, or the lack thereof, at GPD was discussed during an oversight hearing at the Guam Congress Building earlier this year.

“It’s something I’ve been planning with my personnel officer and DOA. Unfortunately, I never had a personnel officer who stayed on long enough to move this along,” Ignacio said. “The pandemic set everything back again. But, it’s finally being done.”

GPD management told senators during the March oversight hearing that it’s been years since officers had to undergo drug testing. Ignacio said he has been working with DOA to get the funding.

“The drug test is something we do here to ensure the officers are adhering to the laws and rules. The negative tests are a testament to the commitment of our police officers to uphold the law and keep the community safe,” Ignacio said. “It’s a process to make sure our officers are above board at all times. We have an oath of office that we swore to and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work as they come in day in and day out during this pandemic.”

The department has not scheduled a date to test the remaining officers who were selected.