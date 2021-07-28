Most mayors, staffers to get several pay periods worth of differential pay on Friday

Most mayors, vice mayors and employees at mayors' offices have not received their COVID-19 differential pay for 17 pay periods since December, but about half of what's owed is expected to be paid this Friday, Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said on Tuesday.

Their differential pay started at 15% of their hourly rate from March 2020 to January 2021, and was adjusted to 10% in February, officials said.

Sablan, the only MCOG staffer who decided not to get the additional pay, said the Department of Administration communicated that the differential pay for the December to March payrolls will be paid this Friday.

As of press time, no comment from DOA was received.

The remaining amounts will be paid on Aug. 13, Sablan said. These will be falling on nongovernment payroll Fridays, he said.

The council does not have a total estimate of these differential pay payments at this time.

Mayors, vice mayors and their office employees were considered front liners, serving as COVID-19 emergency responders and have been distributing emergency food and other supplies to the elderly and villagers, and assisting with COVID-19 testing and vaccination, among other things.

Four mayors also decided not to take COVID-19 differential pay since the start of the authorization.

Sablan confirmed that these mayors who opted not to take extra pay were: Piti Mayor Jesse Alig; Inalåhan Mayor Tony Chargualaf, who's serving his first term only since January this year; Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue; and Hagåtña Mayor John Cruz.

Sablan said Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf did not take the differential pay from the start in March 2020 to April 2021.

But the Merizo mayor "will receive COVID-19 pay from May 2021 to whenever the authorization is lifted," Sablan said.

All other mayors, all vice mayors and all but one MCOG staff have been receiving the extra pay.

"Considering we do not qualify for overtime or special pay during times of typhoons, I felt it was prudent not to accept this differential pay," Alig said on Tuesday.

Doctors, nurses, other health care workers, police officers and firefighters are among those also receiving extra pay during the pandemic.

The federal government authorized some $3 billion for Guam's pandemic response and recovery.