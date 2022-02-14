Most public parks remain without usable restrooms

Residents who frequent the island's public parks and have felt nature's call may have had the unfortunate luck of realizing that the restrooms are inaccessible.

In fact, save for restrooms at Matapang Beach Park, the Paseo de Susana Park facility outside the stadium, and the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Beach Park, all of which have restrooms opened on the weekends, the remaining 13 of 16 island park restrooms stay closed daily, according to Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara.

There is currently no contractor to clean restrooms regularly and they have been closed since about March or April last year, Alcantara said.

A bid package for janitorial maintenance was submitted to the General Services Agency in April 2021 but despite some progress, a finalized contract is still pending.

"In the meantime, I am using my personnel to clean the restrooms on weekends until I get the contract from GSA, then all the restrooms will be open daily," Alcantara said.

He had noted that his agency doesn't have the manpower to clean restrooms daily in order to keep them open.

Bid proposals were opened back on Nov. 9, 2021. By the end of that month, Alcantara had sent a notice to award to GSA. But as of last week, he was still waiting on word from GSA, which had noted that the contract was sent to the Office of the Attorney General for review.

The OAG meanwhile, had just received it on Feb. 3, according to OAG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros. Contract reviews depend on various factors and it would be difficult to say at this time how long the review will take as the OAG had only just received the document, Charfauros added.

When asked about the costs, Alcantara referred to the prior contract's costs, which was about $140,000 per year. The current contract under review is also a multi-year contract, Alcantara said. But funding isn't an issue, he added, "it's getting the contract awarded."

"I wanna really make sure that the restrooms are open before those tourists come back," Alcantara said.

While it wasn't supposed to be open Monday, the men's restroom at the Paseo Park was open and had been used.

When that happens, it's because someone has broken the lock, Alcantara said.

"If you find a restroom that the lock is gone, then they cut it," he added.