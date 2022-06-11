A mother accused of attacking a 14-year-old girl known to her was arrested Tuesday.

Trudy Mendiola Santos, 33, was charged with family violence and child abuse as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the child reported to her school that Santos punched, slapped and kicked her after an argument April 5.

The girl also alleged that Santos threatened to beat her up when she got home from school.

A witness had to separate the two, documents state.

Santos allegedly slapped the child on the face once more, causing her to taste blood, according to court documents.

Santos allegedly told officers the teen was being disrespectful.