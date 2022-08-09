Mother admits to $56K in food stamp fraud

Eugena Palomo Lane walked out of the District Court of Guam a free woman after she admitted to claiming $56,000 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps or SNAP.

The illegal scheme occurred over the past seven years, from May 1, 2015, through Feb. 28, 2022.

Lane, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo to wire fraud and unauthorized use, transfer, acquisition, alteration or possession of SNAP benefits.

It was said in court that she faces up to two years of supervised release.

Lane was allowed to remain out of prison and will be back in court Nov. 8 to find out when she will be sentenced.

Scheme

Federal prosecutors contend that Lane knowingly and willfully devised, participated in and executed a scheme to defraud the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises.

According to court documents, Lane obtained the SNAP benefits and repeatedly lied about the makeup of her household and the number of people living in it.

Lane initially claimed she had six people living in her Agana Heights home when she applied in July 2014.

In April 2015, she separated from her partner, but later left her children to stay with her partner, court documents state.

Lane applied for the benefits and renewed her application in July 2015, stating she was the head of household at a residence in Agana Heights where seven people lived.

The same information was given when she applied in 2016.

In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Lane claimed the home had eight people, documents state.

In October 2020, Lane’s application stated she was living with one other person in Hågat before asking to change the report to add one of her children, documents state.

She again applied in October 2021, stating she lived in Sånta Rita-Sumai with two others.

The federal prosecutors stated in court documents that Lane did not share the SNAP benefits with her children.

Meth

Ahead of admitting to the allegations, the U.S. Probation Office alleged Lane violated the court’s release conditions when she tested positive for methamphetamine, documents state.

Lane admitted to probation officers that she used the drug May 14.