A mother admitted that she was buying methamphetamine from a drug dealer in Dededo while her toddler was inside the car.

Maria Evelyn Alano Dimla, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled substance before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

“I’ve been clean for 153 days,” Dimla said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The court accepted her plea and the case will now be assigned to the Adult Drug Court.

Defense attorney William Pole told the court that Dimla took the plea deal because she wants the opportunity to have her case dismissed and expunged so that she could focus on caring for her children.

“I’m glad you’re on some kind of road to recovery,” Judge Perez said. “Stay focused. It may be a couple of years before you successfully get it expunged.”

Caught in the act

In November 2021, authorities caught Dimla buying the drugs.

Guam Police Department detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation in Dededo when they spotted a parked car in the parking lot of a village store that had been closed for business for several months, police said.

Authorities saw the alleged drug transaction between Dimla and a man identified as Rodrigo Torres Cruz. A toddler was also found to be in one of the vehicles while the transaction was taking place, police said.

Cruz was charged for selling meth, Post files state.

Investigators found six baggies on Cruz containing 2.18 grams of meth, an item in his car containing .46 grams of meth, and two baggies that Dimla had containing 1.26 grams of the drug, court documents state.

Dimla initially was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and the toddler was taken by Child Protective Services. Prosecutors dropped the child abuse charge.