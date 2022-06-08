A mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Iesha Nichelle Copeland, 28, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, family violence and child abuse.

After an autopsy performed over the weekend, the child’s death was ruled a homicide.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said detectives with the GPD Criminal Investigation Section and special agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service interviewed Copeland before her arrest.

Investigators learned Copeland allegedly drowned her daughter at a residence located outside of the island's military installations.

Ignacio said Copeland was the lone suspect in the case.

Copeland, a Navy sailor assigned to the submarine repair ship USS Emory S. Land, is being held at the Guam Department of Corrections jail.

On May 22, police responded to Two Lovers Point, where Copeland was found on the ledge of the 400-foot cliff. Police said Copeland used a harness to strap her daughter to her and threatened to jump.

GPD crisis negotiators were able to get Copeland to hand the girl over. Ignacio said the child was lifeless at the time and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Several hours passed before authorities were able to get Copeland to safety.

Copeland was taken to Naval Hospital Guam before being transferred to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center to be assessed.

“We need to make sure she was mentally treated because of the suicidal tendency,” Ignacio said Tuesday afternoon during a press conference held at the GPD Headquarters in Tiyan. “She is fairly new to Guam and just arrived in March of this year.”