Mother, baby cleared to home quarantine

The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed they will revisit guidance currently in place for government quarantine facilities after some confusion left a mother and her 10-month-old baby cooped up in the quarantine site for about a week.

Santa Rita native Christina Leon Guerrero shared her story with The Guam Daily Post this week, which led to her baby immediately getting a test for COVID-19 on Thursday. The results came back negative, clearing the two for home quarantine.

"I'm glad that I spoke out even though there was some hesitation, and I hope that we can enact some change where it's needed," said Leon Guerrero. "There are still people in quarantine that need to go home."

Leon Guerrero said she had a difficult time adjusting and getting answers after she tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, the day before the island went back into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

But, before being given the green light to home quarantine, Leon Guerrero said she was told her daughter would need to be tested, which she also agreed to.

Another issue was the confusion with the government quarantine guidance, which doesn't clearly specify testing for children under the age of 5.

It wasn't until after her story was published that the baby girl was tested and they were relocated to their home.

"I'm thankful for all the individuals that came to our aid. They know who they are," Leon Guerrero told the Post.

"We are going to revisit guidance," said DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera. "And we appreciate the mother's patience and thank her for working with us to find a solution that meets everyone's needs. We wish her and her baby well."