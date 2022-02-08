The woman charged in the murder of her newborn child in 2018 is waiting for her case to go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Melissa Fuppul appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Defense Attorney Curtis Van de Veld brought up the forensic report that was done on the baby by the now retired Chief Medical Examiner. Dr. Aurelio Espinola ruled the child’s cause of death was suffocation.

Van de Veld questioned prosecutors as to who they would be bringing to testify as an expert witness.

The case has been assigned to Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan.

There was no discussion of a potential plea deal being offered to the defendant during the hearing.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on March 21.

Fuppul allegedly hid her pregnancy and her daughter's birth nearly four years ago.

According to court documents, she gave birth at home and then placed the newborn inside a plastic bag within a tote bag before hitchhiking to the Guam Regional Medical City with the child.

GRMC staff were unable to revive the newborn.

Fuppul faces charges of murder, manslaughter, child abuse, and family violence.