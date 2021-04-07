Mother charged in newborn's death waits for AG move

Negotiations between the Office of the Attorney General and the mother accused in the 2018 death of her newborn are at a standstill.

The case was called back to court Tuesday morning after a month was provided to continue negotiations but there has been no movement by the government.

Defense Attorney Curtis Vandeveld told Superior Court Judge Vernon Perez that he has responded to communication about a government's plea offer. However, attempts to receive a response from the AG's office have not been answered.

He represents Melissa Fuppul, the mother who hid her pregnancy and her daughter's birth in 2018.

According to court documents, Fupuul gave birth at home in 2018 and then placed the newborn inside a plastic bag within a tote bag before hitchhiking to the Guam Regional Medical City.

GRMC staff were unable to revive the newborn.

Dr. Aurelio Espinola, the chief medical examiner at the time, noted in the newborn's autopsy report that the baby was born alive and that the cause of death was suffocation.

Fuppul faces charges of murder, manslaughter, child abuse and family violence.

Vandeveld indicated that he communicated with Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto, who he believed handled his client's case. However, the AG clarified that the prosecutor assigned to the criminal matter is Lenny Rapadas and that Canto was only assisting.

The judge has provided more time for plea negotiations to continue.

Perez hopes more information regarding negotiations will be available at the next status hearing, which is set for June 7.