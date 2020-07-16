Mother charged with sex assault allowed to visit kids

A mother indicted in connection with the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl will be allowed to see two of her children while her case moves forward in the Superior Court of Guam.

Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Wednesday.

The court granted her request, allowing her to visit her children twice a week. Barcinas said it's an exception to the stay-away order, which remains in place for the alleged victim.

Natasha Peters remains under house arrest.

She was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as first-degree felonies.

Her husband and codefendant, Duayne Richard Peters, was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of vulnerable victim.

Both remain out of prison.

The court has yet to hear arguments on a defense motion to sever the cases.

According to court documents, an 18-year-old girl told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was about 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.

In one alleged incident, the teen told authorities she was on the bed as Duayne and Natasha Peters were having sex.

Natasha Peters admitted to police that she and her husband included the teen and that Duayne Peters had sex with them both, documents state. Natasha Peters also admitted to incidents when the girl was 9 or 10 years old, documents state.