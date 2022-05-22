Mother, child safe from cliff's edge after hours-long police negotiations

A child and mother are safe after police were called to a report of a distressed woman at the Two Lovers Point in upper Tumon on Sunday morning.

The woman and child were seen entering the Two Lovers Point area, which has a 400-foot cliff drop to the crashing waves below, around 6:45 a.m.

Investigators confirmed that the unidentified woman displayed suicidal tendencies, according to a press release from the Guam Police Department.

Crisis negotiators were able to get the mother to hand over her child. The child was taken to Guam Regional Medical City to be medically assessed.

Police said it took several hours before authorities were able to successfully talk the mother to move away from the ledge. She was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

GPD’s Crisis Negotiating Team, Special Operations Division, Criminal Investigation Section, Special Enforcement Amphibious Section, and various units of the Guam Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

GPD is investigating the case.