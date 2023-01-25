A mother is holding a 5K this weekend on the one-year anniversary of her 14-year-old son's suicide as part of her effort to generate awareness about the importance of mental health on island.

A year ago, Dr. Jitka Lom experienced a huge shock when her 14-year-old son, Ashenafi Lom, committed suicide "entirely out of the blue."

Since then, she has been able to establish a charity, the Ashenafi Lom Foundation, not only to memorialize her son, but also to assist in the coping process.

"This one was sort of as a memorial to my son and to be able to reach out to youths with some kind of specific objectives that might help them cope, not just for suicide prevention, but also to help them with learning to handle big emotions, learning to regulate their emotions and help each other," Jitka Lom said.

The first event aligned with this mission is the 5K Dash for Ash being held at 6 a.m. Saturday at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also known as Ypao Beach.

"We're doing it to provide an opportunity to remember my son on his first anniversary. This impacted a lot of people, a lot of classmates and so on and the feelings that have been bottled up," Jitka Lom said.

She described her son as a "joyful person and an athlete" who loved to run.

In addition, the 5K will be spreading the message to "be kind to your mind."

"My son was very kind to others, but I think he forgot to be kind to his mind, so that's what that is," Dr. Lom added.

The event is meant not so much to be a fundraiser, but to generate awareness of behavioral health services. Psychologists from Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center will have a table set up at the run, Jitka Lom said.

Other efforts

Along with the intention of making the 5K Dash for Ash an annual event, Jitka Lom has plans to continue spreading more awareness in other ways, such as speaking to students at Harvest Christian Academy, where her son went to school, about the suicide prevention lifeline number, 988.

"Everyone should know, if you have a fire in your house, you call 911, but if you have a fire in your mind, you need to call 988 to save your life. And everyone should know that, and I don't think everybody does know that yet," said Jitka Lom, who added she has spoken about what it means to be mentally healthy and that it's OK to ask for help.

"The biggest problem in Guam is not really so much the lack of resources, we have a lot of people who want to help with mental health, it's more of the shame that people feel about admitting or reaching out for help."

Dr. Lom said she hopes to speak more with GBHWC and the University of Guam I Pinangon Campus Suicide Prevention Program and possibly partner with them to "find out what we can do to help that would be the most impactful."