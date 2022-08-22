Mother issues warning to residents after reporting son was attacked

Two days ago, Kyle Borja was a normal 20-year-old young man, enjoying life and hanging out with friends. Today, he lies in a hospital bed recovering from surgery, his life forever changed by a single unprovoked act of violence.

Borja lives in GHURA 506, a low-income family housing subdivision in Yigo. He has lived there without incident for two years with his mom, Jennifer Rios, and three siblings.

Early Saturday morning, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., the dogs outside the family's home were barking incessantly. The noise roused Rios from her sleep.

“My son had just come home from a night out with the boys. It was just him and my two nephews sitting down. The dogs kept barking like crazy and wouldn’t stop. I got kind of upset and went outside and saw my son, … I asked him to please go check why the dogs were barking,” she said.

They thought maybe the dogs were hungry and Borja went to check. Neither Rios nor her son knew what or who lurked in the dark behind their home.

“When he went to check the dogs, I went in my room and locked the door and went to lay down. My nephew ran to the door and said, ‘Auntie Jen, Auntie Jen, he’s bleeding, he has a lot of blood coming out of his face,'” Rios recalled.

The relatives heard Borja scream and brought him to the front of the home. When Rios ran to check on her son, she was not prepared for what she saw.

“My son was in front of the door with a lot of blood, and I couldn’t do anything, I was shocked and I almost fainted when I saw his face was open,” she said with her voice shaken. “Oh my God, it was a lot of blood. I was shocked, scared and unable to think. I was totally lost.”

Someone allegedly attacked her son.

“According to the police officer who looked at his face, it looks like someone used machete. The same with the doctors here at the (emergency room), they told me the same thing,” the mom said.

“When they hit his face, he had an open skull, his skull was smashed into his brain. He went into surgery, I almost lost him,” Rios said.

It's been two days since the incident and Rios is still trying to make sense of the attack on her son.

“We don’t know, that’s the thing. We’ve been asking questions and we don’t know why anyone would do that,” she said.

Her son underwent surgery hours after the injury and although he is now recovering, doctors told Rios he would never be the same.

“The doctor said that they put a metal in his skull because they had to take a big piece out. And they also took some of his brain out that was damaged,” she said.

As a result Borja may have slurred speech and lose part of his memory, Rios said.

“Right now he is doing good and he is talking from time to time, he still needs to open his eyes,” she said.

Before the incident, Rios said, her son was a jokester and talented backyard barber. Now the family is waiting to see what other impacts the attack will have on Borja.

Rios said she hopes justice will prevail and the individual responsible is held accountable.

The incident has left Rios and her children traumatized.

“Now I don’t feel safe, … I am a single mom with my kids and even my kids get scared and paranoid in the house. We are really locking the doors and the windows,” she said.

Rios turned to social media to warn other residents to be vigilant, as no arrests have been made or suspects identified.

Because of the fear her family is living with, Rios said she hopes to be able to move to a different home under the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority housing program.