The mother who was talked off the ledge of the 400-foot cliff at Two Lovers Point after handing over her child to first responders on Sunday is a U.S. Navy sailor.

Joint Region Marianas confirmed the information with The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

“We are aware of the incident at Two Lovers Point. We appreciate the Guam Police Department, and we are working with them, as they conduct their investigation,” according to Lt. Cmdr. Kelli Roesch, with the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office.

The sailor was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam where investigators believe she remains under medical care.

Her name has not yet been released.

A GPD death investigation is ongoing after the woman’s 1-year-old girl, who was unresponsive at the scene, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Office of the Attorney General is coordinating with an off-island medical examiner to schedule an autopsy on the child.

On Sunday, emergency responders were called to the Upper Tumon area around 6:45 a.m. following a report of a distraught woman who brought her child with her to the ledge of the tourist spot.

Authorities were able to convince the mother to hand over the child.

It took crisis negotiators several hours to get the woman to safety, according to the Guam Police Department.